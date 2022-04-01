The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 17,700. This was announced on daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 17,700 men, 625 tanks, 1751 armored vehicles, 316 artillery systems, 96 multiple rocket launchers, 54 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 143 planes, 131 helicopters, 1220 cars, 7 naval units, 76 fuel tanks and 85 drones.

THE REPORT: “MOSCOW TROOPS TOWARDS THE BORDER WITH BELARUS” – This is the balance of the 37th day of opposition by the Ukrainian forces since the Russian occupation: “The Russian army continues to gradually withdraw from the oblast north of Kiev, towards the border with Belarus. Columns of convoys moving with armed vehicles and civilians (trucks, buses, minibuses, cars), robbed by the Russians from the Ukrainians during the occupation loaded with other stolen goods “. This is what we read in report from the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

“In the temporarily occupied territories, the illegal actions of the Russians continue. The freedom of action of civilians is limited, apartments occupied for military personnel, hostage residents, as well as activists. The acts of predonry and violence against Ukrainian citizens continue. In some territories, the Russians pretend to pay for goods and services in rubles “, he continues.

“The Ukrainian army repelled 7 enemy attacks in the direction of Donetsk and Luhansk. Destroyed 3 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, and two artillery systems. An Orlan 10 was shot down. The Ukrainian defense continues with successful in fighting to force the enemy to retreat and liberate Ukraine, “he concludes.