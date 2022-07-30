The Ukrainian armed forces destroyed the Antonivskiy, the main Kherson bridge that crosses the Dnieper River. This was announced on Telegram by the spokesman of the Odessa military administration, Sergei Bratchuk.

“In the Kherson area, Russian forces have most likely built two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for the fact that nearby bridges have been damaged in recent raids,” British intelligence reported earlier in a new update of the report. conflict in Ukraine posted on Twitter.