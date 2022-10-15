The conductor of the Kherson theater orchestra, Yuriy Kerpatenko, was killed by the Russian occupiers for refusing to cooperate with them. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information denounced this, explaining that Kerpatenko was killed in his home after not wanting to participate in the concert that the Russians wanted to organize in the occupied city on the occasion of the international day of music, last October 1st.

According to reports from the euromaidanpress website, the Russians wanted the Hileya chamber orchestra, which Kerpatenko conducted, to participate in the concert that was to demonstrate “the return to peaceful life” in the occupied city, which Vladimir Putin had just annexed on the basis of the referendums. farce. Since the beginning of the war, the musician had refused to leave the city and had openly demonstrated his positions in defense of Ukraine.