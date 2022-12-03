Russia bombs Kherson regional cancer center. According to Ukrinform, which quotes the head of the local military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram, the whole area was allegedly attacked, not even sparing the hospital. The region was hit 28 times in less than 24 hours and, according to Kiev, not even residential areas were spared.

RUSSIAN LOSSES – Russia has lost 510 men in the last day, bringing the losses in the Russian ranks up to 90,600 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 90,600 men, 2,917 tanks, 5,886 armored vehicles, 1,906 artillery systems, 395 multiple rocket launchers and 210 anti-aircraft defense systems.

According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces also lost 280 aircraft, 263 helicopters, 4,472 vehicles, 16 naval units and 1,578 drones.

THE ZONES LIBERATED BY THE UKRAINIANS – The Ukrainian army again took possession of 13 settlements in the Luhansk region. This was stated on Telegram by the head of the Ukrainian regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, quoted by the Guardian. However, according to Haidai, the Russian forces continue to shell the liberated villages with artillery. Doctors are expected to arrive in the liberated area next week.

RUSSIAN BASE IN MARIUPOL – Maxar satellite images show the construction of a large military base in Mariupol. The BBC reports it. The images show a large U-shaped complex in the center of the occupied city. On the roof stands a large red, white and blue star of the Russian army, with the inscription in Cyrillic ‘for the people of Mariupol’.