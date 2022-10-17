At least three explosions were heard in Kiev around 6.45 am local time today due to Russian missile attacks, according to CNN. One of the blasts took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district in the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to a Telegram post by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. “All emergency services have been sent to the scene,” Klitschko said.

Read also

“A fire occurred in a non-residential building following a drone attack. Firefighters are working. Several residential buildings have been damaged. Doctors are on site. We are clarifying if there are any casualties,” wrote the mayor of the city.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, confirmed that Moscow attacked Kiev with kamikaze drones. “The Russians think these attacks will help them, but these actions smack of desperation,” she said in a statement. “We need more air defense as soon as possible. We don’t have time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy ”.

It was also hit there Sumy region where “after 5 this morning the village of Romensky was attacked with missiles critical infrastructure affected. There are victims“, the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhivytskyi wrote on Telegram.