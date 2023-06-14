The commander of the Chechen division of the Russian National Guard at the front, and Duma deputy, Adam Delimkhanov, regarded as Ramzan Kadyrov’s number two, was wounded in Ukraine. This was announced by the Defense Ministry TV channel, Zvezda, citing the lower house of the Russian Parliament. Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel that he was unable to contact Delimkhanov and asked for help from Ukrainian intelligence in tracking down “dear brother”.

A former separatist who later moved to the Russian front, like most of the current Chechen ruling class, Delimkhanov has taken on an important role in Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. Yesterday Ukrainian blogger Kyrylo Sazonov claimed that he was killed in southeastern Ukraine, near the city of Prymorsk. The convoy in which he was traveling in the Zaporizhzhia region was allegedly hit by shelling.

“I myself cannot track Adam Delimkhanov in any way. He does not answer. I ask Ukrainian intelligence to provide information on what exactly location was hit, so that I can find my dear brother. I promise a generous reward and ask for help ”Kadyrov wrote.