Pope Francis ”is too old a man” to take offense at him, even after his words on the cruelty of the Chechens. He said it Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov interviewed by Russian television Rossiya 1, stating that ”we can say it’s old. Someone told him ‘say it”’. In short, he added, the Pope ”is not an independent person. Because what he allows today is not accepted anywhere in religion, rather it is against religion. What can we talk about if he says these things about us?”.

Kadyrov thus argued that “warriors are the kindest people, because they sacrifice themselves for the sake of others.” But Pope Francis ”doesn’t understand it – continues the Chechen leader – He lived somewhere in a monastery all his life” and for this reason ”he doesn’t know what is happening in the world, what life is, what are the values ​​of life”. Or at least ”he forgot. So I don’t take offense at him, he’s too old to take offense,” said the Chechen leader.