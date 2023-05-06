IIn a dispute with Moscow over supplies of ammunition for the Wagner mercenary group, their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is threatening to withdraw from the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Shortly thereafter, the Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov offered to send his own troop “Achmat” to Bakhmut if Prigozhin and his people withdrew from the area. “Yes, if the older brother Prigozhin and “Wagner” go, then the General Staff will lose an experienced unit, and in their place could then come the little brother Kadyrov and “Akhmat,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Friday. His fighters are ready to go ahead and conquer the city. “It’s only a matter of hours.”

Prigozhin had announced that his mercenary units would be withdrawn next Wednesday. They would have to “lick their wounds”. The 61-year-old cited high losses due to a lack of artillery support by the Russian armed forces as the cause and attacked the army leadership directly.

Russia is also using units from Chechnya in the war of aggression against Ukraine. They formally belong to the police and national guard, but in practice they primarily follow Kadyrov’s command.

Ukrainian army sees no signs of Wagner withdrawal from Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military initially sees no signs that the Wagner mercenaries will soon be leaving Bakhmut. “These statements were made against the background that he will not be able to fulfill another promise to capture Bakhmut by May 9,” military intelligence representative Andriy Chernyak told the RBK-Ukrayina news agency on Friday. Prigozhin is only trying to shift the responsibility onto others.

Contrary to what Prigozhin portrayed, the Ukrainian military sees no shortage of ammunition among the Russians. “Today alone there were 520 artillery fires of different types in Bakhmut and the surrounding area,” said army spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyy. The actual background to Prigozhin’s statements is the high losses of 100 and more dead per day by the mercenary troops.







According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed several ammunition depots of the Wagner troops near Bakhmut with artillery fire. The information could not be independently verified.