Ukraine | Juha Kreus knows how scattered the Finns who fought in Ukraine are – “I’m a guy at three o’clock who you can always call”

Juha Kreus would like to know what it would be like without military experience. “I believe I would be a better person.”

Juha Kreus fought 30 years ago as a volunteer in Guatemala’s special forces and still hasn’t gotten over it. Now he helps volunteer fighters fighting in Ukraine, because he knows what kind of traces war leaves.

Ahlet’s go

These words Juha Kreus says the first to anyone who tells him about his intentions to go to Ukraine as a volunteer fighter.

Kreus is the executive director of Sodan kokeneet ry and has met thirty Finnish volunteer fighters in both Finland and Ukraine.