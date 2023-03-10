The “firm” position of the Ukrainian government and military leaders on Bakhmut is “right”, we must “go ahead and not cede even an inch of territory to the Russians”. This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by Nataliya Kudryk, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist, commenting on the situation in the besieged city of Donbass, where for weeks there has been fierce fighting and numerous victims.

In the country there is a feeling of “strong resistance” and the idea is spreading that “once Bakhmut is abandoned, other human lives will still be sacrificed for the defense of other villages”, continues the journalist, according to whom even if it is the “sad reality” of war, the government “has taken this path and must go all the way. If you leave him even one centimeter, this barbaric enemy will always want more, as history also teaches us”.

The journalist then cites polls conducted in Ukraine which indicate public support for the government’s positions. “Over 90% think we must resist and, as I read from the testimonies of soldiers in Bakhmut, there is the belief that as long as they can resist they must not give in so as to weaken the enemy’s resources as well”, she explains.

On the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, yesterday again disconnected from the electricity grid following the Russian missile attacks, Kudryk believes that “the EU leaders and organizations like the IAEA responsible for atomic security” must pay more attention, do something plus” to ensure system protection.

In the power station the Russians have created “a military base”, an “unacceptable” fact in such a delicate site, and “are holding the Ukrainian employees hostage” who were unable to escape. The Russians “are putting terrible psychological pressure on them, forcing them to work for Rosatom”, the Russian nuclear agency. If they refuse to do so, she adds, “they threaten to steal and deport their children to Russia.”

Finally, Kudryk stresses that there is no more room for negotiation and that, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared, the only solution to end the war is “to supply arms to Ukraine”. “Yes, unfortunately this is the only answer”, reiterates the journalist, recalling how before 24 February 2022, the date of the Russian invasion, many diplomatic efforts by European leaders had been made “in vain” and Zelensky himself had been elected by the Ukrainians because “they thought it could solve the war provoked by the Russians in the Donbass and the annexation of Crimea”.

“Since 2014, many proposals have been made by Ukraine to find a peaceful solution, but everything changed after the outbreak of war”, the journalist points out, denouncing “war crimes and crimes against humanity” committed by the Russians. “Often now in Italy and in Europe there are controversies from some politicians on the fact that there is no longer talk of peace, but if you want peace you have to send in arms – he concludes – At stake is the very existence of Ukraine and the our survival and since the enemy does not understand the language of dialogue and diplomacy then we need to make them understand it in another way. Otherwise Ukraine will become a set of concentration camps and torture chambers”.