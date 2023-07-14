“Now I’m on my way home, it’s been a very strong experience but I’m proud of myself. Peace.” With these words entrusted to a ‘story’ on Instagram, Jorit, the Neapolitan street artist famous all over the world for his faces marked by two red lines on his cheeks, closes his experience in Ukraine.

In Mariupol, a city tormented by the war, in recent days he has created his latest work: the face of a little girl on one of the buildings left standing. But the phrases with which the artist accompanied the creation of the mural on his social profile, which also explain the meaning of the work, caused a sensation more than the work.

“They lied to us about Vietnam, they lied to us about Afghanistan, they lied to us about Iraq, they lied to us about the Balkans and they lied to us about Libya and Syria. And now I have proof: they are also lying to us about Donbass. Here ethics has nothing to do with it, be wary of those who would like to teach us morals, their hands are covered in blood. There is no one here to free. It’s the exact opposite of what they tell us on TV”, he wrote on 11 July, announcing his arrival in Ukraine with a video in which a series of sentences, probably the same reported in the post that continues: “The resistance we should have supported is that of the people of Donbass who has been fighting for 8 years to free himself from a regime; that of Kiev which by now had nothing more democratic. This is just a dirty game played out for economic interests. After Russia they will want China. They tell us that they send missiles spending billions of euros because they are good and altruistic, but the children of Donbass have been under bombs for 8 years and in that case no one has lifted a finger. For these people, some children are more equal than others. Ps: even if we are quite far from the front line, here in Mariupol it is difficult to get a SIM for internet access, I hope to be able to tell you something more in the next few days”.

And yesterday when the work was finished, next to the photo of the little girl’s enormous face made in black and white, Jorit relaunched with a new post. “What to do with these eight million Russians who have remained in Ukrainian territory?”, is the question to which the artist answers with quotes from a former Ukrainian premier and president: “‘We need to throw an atomic bomb at them’ – Yulija Tymoshenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2005 and again from 2007 to 2010. ‘Our children will go to kindergartens and schools, theirs will live in cellars’ – Petro Poroshenko president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019”.

A clear stance that the artist also strongly claims in his latest social message: “We are on the right side of history – he writes today – for peace, for a multipolar and more democratic world for the end of the dictatorship of the imperialist West. Humanity is on its way towards a better world and will remember us who have made our contribution in our own small way. Long live the human tribe. We will win”.