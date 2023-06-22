Home page politics

France has so far rejected Ukraine’s accession to NATO. But now there seems to be a change of course.

Paris – Ukraine has been urging its western supporters for some time to become closer and later join NATO. At the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11 and 12, Ukraine wants to get concrete prospects of being admitted to the defense alliance. While Poland advocates Ukraine’s accession, Germany and the USA oppose it. So far, France has also refused to allow Kiev to join NATO.

But now Macron seems to be changing course. According to information from the French newspaper Le Monde the French Defense Council advised on Kiev’s possible accession to the Atlantic Alliance. The Defense Council is convened by the President to discuss important security issues in small groups. The participants include the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Defense and Home Affairs, as well as the Chief of Staff and heads of the intelligence services.

Poland calls for Ukraine to join the Atlantic Alliance

At a meeting of the heads of state of Germany, France and Poland on June 12, Polish President Andrzej Duda appealed to offer Ukraine a perspective in the defense alliance. “Ukraine is waiting for a clear signal about a clear prospect of NATO membership.” Duda expressed hope that the forthcoming Nato summit in Vilnius in mid-July would bring the “light at the end of the tunnel” that Ukraine was longing for.

Macron was more reserved than Duda. They want to talk about “NATO support for Ukraine, to give it all the perspectives it is entitled to.” He hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will make it possible to show a way and a clear vision for the country to develop the future of collective security.

The US and Germany oppose Ukraine joining NATO

The USA and Germany are currently opposed to an invitation for Ukraine to join. US President Joe Biden stressed that Ukraine does not hope for preferential treatment. Biden said Ukraine must meet all the criteria needed to join. “So we’re not going to make it easy.”

Chancellor too Olaf Scholz made it clear at the summit meeting on June 1 that the country’s speedy admission is not guaranteed, even after the end of the Ukraine war. “There are very clear criteria for membership,” said Scholz. According to him, this also means that a country has no border conflicts. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said that admitting a country at war “is out of the question”. This means that the French position is now closer to that of Poland than to Germany, a foreign diplomat explained Le Monde. (jsch with dpa/afp)