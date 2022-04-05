“The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts”. Thus, speaking in Russian and addressing the Russian people directly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message describes the “atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and other places in Ukraine” which, he says, “have caused horror in the world. “. There have been, says the premier, “civilians massacred, shot to death with their hands tied. Women raped in front of their children. Bodies cruelly burned, thrown into mass graves, or left in the streets”.

The news from the war zones, Johnson continues, “is shocking, disgusting. It is no coincidence that your government is trying to hide it from you. Your president knows that if you could see what is happening, you would not give your support to this. war. He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly greets her son who enlists. And he knows that they are a stain on the honor of Russia itself. ”

“A stain – continues the British Prime Minister in his video message – that will grow more and more and will be more and more indelible every day that this war goes on. But I don’t ask you to believe me – says Johnson to the Russian people – everything you need it’s a VPN connection to have access to independent information from around the world. And when you find the truth, share it. “

“Those responsible will be punished. And history will remember who turned away,” says Johnson. Then, speaking in Russian again: “Your president is accused of war crimes. But I can’t believe he is acting in your name,” Johnson concludes.