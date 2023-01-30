Ukraine, Boris Johnson: “Putin threatened to bomb London”. The Kremlin replies: “It’s all fake”

In a BBC documentary interview, entitled “Putin against the West“, the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals to have been threatened from Putinshortly before the invasion of Ukraine and to have been warned that the war it would have been one catastrophe. The Downing Street resident at the time said the head of the Kremlin had told him that “a missile attack would only take a minute”. It is impossible to know whether Putin’s threat was genuine, writes the BBC.

The threat was made during a long phone call between the two leaders, following a visit from Johnson in Kiev in early February 2022, recalled the former prime minister, i.e. at the time when Putin denied wanting to invade Ukraine despite the continuous reinforcement of the Russian military contingents on the border. During the telephone conversation, Johnson had warned him that the war would be a “total catastrophe” and would lead to Western sanctions and a build-up of NATO troops on Russia’s borders. He also tried to dissuade Putin by telling him that Ukraine would not join NATO “in the foreseeable future”.

“At one point he threatened me, saying, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’. Or something like that,” the former prime minister told the BBC. “But I think from the very relaxed tone he had, from the sort of detached air he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” he said. added commenting that Putin was “very informal” during that “extraordinary phone call”. Fly to the words of Boris Johnson he suffered denied the news: “What Johnson said is not true, more precisely, a lie,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Subscribe to the newsletter

