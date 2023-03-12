The United States expects Italy to confirm its support for Ukraine, in spite of those who are against the war or openly pro-Russian, but in this turbulent world phase “consensus on policies is fragile and ephemeral”. Brian Jenkins, an expert at the Rand Corporation, spoke to Adnkronos about Italian foreign policy, particularly in North Africa and the Sahel, and above all about Russia’s role on the African continent, where Moscow is increasingly extending its influence through the mercenaries of the Wagner.

Given that she does not want to interfere “in the politics of other countries”, Jenkins underlines Italy’s role as a “member of the European Union and of NATO”, a membership which has made her support “the positions adopted by these organizations, in particularly with regard to the war in Ukraine”. “A support that I expect to continue. At the same time, Italy, like other European countries – and certainly like the United States – are deeply divided from a political point of view, especially as regards the war in Ukraine – acknowledges the analyst of the American think tank – In the United States , opposition to continued support for Ukraine manifests itself at both ends of the political spectrum, but especially on the right”.

“I suspect that this may also be true for Italy, where some opponents declare themselves against the war, while others are openly pro-Russian”, argues Jenkins, who warns that “in today’s turbulent politics, any consensus on policies is fragile and ephemeral ”.

The analyst, an expert on terrorism, then dwells on Russia’s role and objectives in Africa, objectives also linked to the war in Ukraine. Moscow “has many: as part of efforts to reassert its status as a world power, Russia wants to eliminate Western influence in the region.” “By securing the diplomatic support of African countries (and others of what was once called the Third World), Russia can reduce its isolation and global support for the sanctions – he explains – This has been particularly important since they were imposed Western sanctions to Russia after the occupation and annexation of Crimea in 2014, and it is a priority after the further sanctions imposed following the war in Ukraine”.

It therefore becomes important for Moscow to try to “access the natural resources of the African continent: gold, diamonds, uranium, which also serve the commercial objectives of the Wagner Group”. The militia founded by Evgheny Prigozhin, Jenkins analyzes, “not only supplies mercenaries to African governments and countries acting under Moscow’s proxy, but receives payments in mining concessions and other commercial contracts. In this way, Russia can achieve its objectives without making large investments and continuing to deny its presence”.

And again, according to the expert, “Russia is seeking access to ports and air bases along the southern coast of the Mediterranean, which will allow the Russian Navy to counter NATO’s naval dominance”.

Hence his interest in Libya, with the support given to General Khalifa Haftar, in the east of the country, which he uses to “control the oil fields, allowing him to block oil exports to increase pressure on Europe”. By doing so, Russia managed to prevent a political solution to the Libyan crisis: “Haftar gained control of large parts of eastern and southern Libya with the help of Wagner’s mercenaries. They have tanks and fighter planes. His positions are protected by Russian-made high-altitude air defense systems. The group’s presence allows Haftar to ignore any solution to the conflict by the United Nations.”

Can our country play a role in the Sahel? “Italy is part of the Alliance for the Sahel and is one of the main participants in the EU’s Takuba task force. European involvement in the Sahel, however, he reasons, is hampered by military coups, which have brought less human rights-minded governments to power in their efforts to deal with jihadist insurgencies and other internal threats. The cruel advantage that the Wagner forces have in the area is that they have no constraints in their behavior and relationships.”

Jenkins finally recalls that “Rome’s relationship with North Africa dates back more than 2,000 years ago, to the Punic Wars, when Carthage was a strategic threat and a source of great fear. From the 16th century onwards, watchtowers and fortifications were needed to protect the villages of the Italian coast from marauding corsairs looking to plunder and captives to ransom or sell as slaves. “Today Italy fears the waves of illegal immigrants from Africa”, says the Rand analyst, who warns: “Africa has also been an arena of military triumphs and disasters”.