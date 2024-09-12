Ukraine | JD Vance: Trump’s peace would create a demilitarized zone on the current front line

Ukraine|The vice-presidential candidate cited corruption in Ukraine as a reason, which he thinks reduces the reprehensibility of Russia’s war of aggression.

If Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, he will negotiate a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia that would likely create a demilitarized zone along the current front line. That’s what Trump’s vice presidential candidate predicts JD Vance in a talk show that was published on YouTube the night before Thursday Finnish time.

Vance mistakenly calls the war’s front or contact line the current “line of demarcation”, although it refers to the demarcation line defined by the treaty. However, it is clear what he is talking about as a guest on The Shawn Ryan Show.

“I think Trump will sit down and tell the Russians, the Ukrainians, and the Europeans that you guys need to see what a peaceful solution looks like, and it will probably resemble the current demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine becoming a demilitarized zone that is heavily fortified so that Russia doesn’t attack again. Ukraine will retain its independent sovereignty, and Russia will receive guarantees from Ukraine of neutrality, that it will not join NATO…,” says Vance.

Vance’s reflection on the matter begins program from section 14.40.

Vance also cites corruption in Ukraine as a reason, which he thinks reduces the reprehensibility of Russia’s war of aggression.

“Some are convinced that there is a war between good and evil, between evil Russia and good Ukraine. Such a dream world can justify a lot of stupid actions and stupid decisions. Of course we always want to support the good guys, but maybe the truth is that Russia shouldn’t have attacked, but the Ukrainians also have a lot of corruption problems. So it’s more complicated.”

This part starts in section 19.05 of the program.

Vance also states that the war is a lot about money and Ukraine’s natural resources and that is why the war is also of interest to European countries and US investors.

Vance has not previously garnered sympathy from Ukraine.

“I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine,” he stated in February 2022, three days before the Russian invasion.

He has also demanded an end to US aid to Ukraine.