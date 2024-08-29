Ukraine cannot use the weapons sent by Italy on Russian territory. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, during the door step preceding the start of the informal CAE in Brussels. “Each country is free to decide how it is right to use the weapons sent to Ukraine. We have sent mainly defensive weapons: now we are about to send the new Samp-T battery which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory. We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia so for Italy the position remains to use our weapons inside the Ukrainian territory“, said the minister.

Earlier, arriving at the EWC, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell urged EU states to remove restrictions on weapons supplied to Kiev to allow Ukraine to target military targets on Russian soil.

“We need to remove restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets,” Borrell said. “The weapons we gave Ukraine must be fully usable and the restrictions must be removed to allow the Ukrainians to target the places from which Russian attacks are launched. Otherwise the weapons are useless,” he clarified.