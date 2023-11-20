Ukraine-Italy will always be a derby for him. He experienced an important one as a player, at the 2006 World Cup. It didn’t go well, but it was still a success for Ukraine: it was the first major tournament and Andriy Shevchenko had practically dragged his team to the quarter-finals. Sheva in Ukraine is not just a former footballer or former coach. He ended his national team career in triumph with the European Championship at home in 2012, he led it successfully from the bench.