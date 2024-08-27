Ukraine, Cardinal Zuppi, activist Claudia Conte and La Memoria Viva united to save a victim of war

Claudia Conte, journalist, writer and activist involved in social issues, together with the association Missione Viva, will bring a Ukrainian war victim to Italy on August 31, thanks also to the support of Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference and the precious support of the director of Caritas Don Marco Pignatiello. The initiative is part of the broader awareness-raising and humanitarian aid project launched by Conte and Memoria Viva since the outbreak of the conflictaimed at providing assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman named Veronika, suffered severe trauma from the war. Wounded last May during a Russian attack, the girl was hit near the heart by some shrapnel, and was miraculously saved thanks to the timely intervention of the doctors. After a few months of intensive care, her father’s appeal to transfer her to Italy.

Thus, thanks to the direct interest of Cardinal Zuppi, known for his commitment to humanitarian causes and his sensitivity towards the most vulnerable, and the collaboration of Claudia Conte and Memoria Viva, it was possible to organize Veronika’s trip to Italy for August 31st to the Don Gnocchi Foundation in Milan, to receive adequate medical care and psychological support.

“Love protected Veronika,” says Cardinal Zuppi. a small light that anticipates peace. We must see this light of peace, which we hope can come soon to defeat the night of war. And we must act with heart and faith, giving hope to those who suffer and demonstrating that the international community is present and ready to help” – concludes Zuppi.

Claudia Conte also underlined the importance of further concrete actions of international solidarity: “We cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of those who experience first-hand the atrocities of war. Bringing Veronika to Italy is a small gesture that we hope will make a difference in her life and in the lives of many others.”

Memoria Viva, which has been involved for years in humanitarian assistance projects in conflict areas, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and concrete help to victims of war. This initiative demonstrates once again the importance of collaboration between individuals, organizations and religious institutions in carrying out humanitarian aid projects and in building a future of peace and justice for all.