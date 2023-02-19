Ukraine, Meloni opens to sending 5 jets to Kiev

The latest news tells us that Russia is deploying planes and helicopters for a “final assault” to conquer Ukraine. Not being a career soldier, I notice that with the arrival of spring this could actually be made possible as a support strategy for the entire terrestrial apparatus. Air cover in the event of a massive and frontal attack is certainly to be taken into account as the availability of interventions with air vehicles, if well coordinated, they do significant damage to the opponent’s ground troopsespecially if it is not sufficiently equipped with excellent anti-aircraft.

Now we have a question: where does Ukraine find 200 planes and maybe even some combat helicopters? The question needs an immediate answer because times are very limited. Question: So how do you do it? The suggestion comes from our Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has declared herself willing to send five planes.

Bearing in mind that NATO is made up of 30 member states and if each one undertakes to supply 5 aircraft we are already at 150, if then there are states which by their natural power can do more, the threshold of 200 aircraft can easily be reached. Always assuming that Ukraine has 200 pilots and they are already trained, the question is: in addition to the aforementioned supply, guaranteeing spare parts and ammunition, will this measure be sufficient? I can’t give the answer, but those involved in military affairs.

Well, what we all hope is that whether these measures can lead to the table for a suspension of the conflict and perhaps immediate and lasting peace, it would make sense to play face up. One last thought: when an aggressor generally feels restricted by important measures, at least in our times, he might think of threatening or even attacking with weapons of mass destruction.

So it will be good, as a preventive measure, to think of a response in the same way as the aggressor, bearing in mind that only cockroaches will emerge unscathed from a possible nuclear war. I would like to close with a very bitter Latin proverb: vitam regit fortuna non sapientia – life is governed by fate, not by wisdom (Cicero, Tusculanae 5,9,25).

