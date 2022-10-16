A 28-year-old Italian citizen, a foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed yesterday during a fight in the Donetsk region. According to Adnkronos from diplomatic sources, the 28 year old EP he would have enlisted in Putin’s militias in the self-proclaimed republic of Donesk. The Italian boy had been living near the city of Rostov for some time. From the first investigations, the killed Italian citizen would have been close to the Italian community of Fort Rus which would have embraced the pro-Russian politics in its most extremist positions.

