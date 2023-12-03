Accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: in the night between Friday and Saturday there was a lack of electricity supply to the plant, controlled since March 2022 by the forces of the Russian Federation but still managed by Ukrainian technicians, who had to activate emergency generators and carry out maneuvers exceptional to avoid “catastrophe”, as the energy minister declared.

“In the occupied power plant, the Ukrainian managers still had to manage the emergency for which they are certainly not responsible – Mario Scaramella, consultant of the Ukrainian State Agency for the Management of National Emergencies which is part of the Ministry of the Interior, told Adnkronos – It was it is clear in fact that whoever is in military control, emergency management then takes place according to the same protocols: at the first intervention level the firefighters are always the same and during the invasion we saw the leaders change in Irpin and Bucha, Chernobyl but not the operatives. This is why we are concentrating training and support at the level of technical agencies, the neutral ones, which help people, protect the environment and guarantee the security of infrastructures beyond the political direction and the military situation”.

“We know that the work of the technicians was exemplary despite the short circuit in the chain of command between Russians and Ukrainians”, explains Scaramella, explaining that the “alert is still there”: “from the main district in Kyiev we have no preliminary information hand, we are far from the front and we are dealing with the increasingly massive bombings on the capital and above all with the security of Chernobyl, threatened by saboteurs and arsonists coming from beyond the Belarusian border, but we perceive how the situation has changed. For the first time since the beginning of the war it seems that Putin could win, that these structures and emergencies could end up definitively under Russian control. For this reason we propose to exclude some infrastructures and legal assets from the conflict, precisely in the new perspective of uncertainty regarding the future of these territories”. “Public opinion has not grasped the gravity of the moment”, she concludes, but “the National Emergency Management Agency has a key and very important role today”.