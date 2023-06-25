Zelensky will go to the G7, he will ask for arms, not peace. Photo Lapresse

Russia, Podolyak: “However it goes, it’s the beginning of Putin’s end”

“However it goes, this is the beginning of the end for Putin.” This was stated in an interview with La Repubblica by the presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. “It could only end like this, we expected it… The next twenty-four hours will be decisive for the fate of the Federation”, he underlines.

“If Prigozhin achieves his goal, part of the regular army will follow him. And this, in our opinion, will bring the end of the war much closer,” Podyak says. “For us – he notes – at the moment nothing has changed, the counter-offensive is going ahead. Of course, it is inevitable that the internal unrest will divert the attention of the Russian army on the front line, which is forced to evaluate what is happening behind it. If in Moscow they decide to withdraw part of the troops deployed in Ukraine to suppress the Wagner uprising, we will see a strong acceleration of our counterattack”.

But Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukraine

But in the meantime, perhaps precisely to conceal internal weakness, Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukraine. Crews of attack helicopters of the Zapad aviation group launched 11 rocket attacks and bombs on the concentration areas of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported to TASS by the head of the press center of the group, Sergei Zybinsky. “During the fighting in the Kupyansk direction, the crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Zapad aviation group delivered 11 missile and bomb attacks on 9 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment and the composition of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade,” Zybinsky said.

Russian forces shelled nine border communities in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the military administration of Sumy Oblast on Telegram. According to Kyiv Independent, the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Druzhkivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Svesa and Velyka Pysarivka have come under Russian fire. Some explosions were reported in the Zaporozhzhia region, after an air raid alert over the city and the surrounding area. This was reported by Ria Novosti which quotes Ukrainian media.

