Ukraine will compromise with Russia only on condition that Moscow announces the end of the “occupation” of Ukrainian territories. This was stated by the head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass Leonid Kravchuk, thereby putting forward an ultimatum of the Russian Federation, reports RIA News Saturday, April 17th.

He stressed that until Russia fulfills this condition, Ukraine will not make any compromise.

The ex-president of Ukraine also demanded that the Russian leadership “revive Donbass.”

On the eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted a fate worse than Chernobyl for Crimea and the Donbass territory not controlled by Kiev. In his opinion, Crimea and Donbass will not be happy without Ukraine.

The situation in Donbass has been escalating over the past few weeks. Kiev accuses Russia of building up its military presence in the region. The Kremlin, in turn, says about the frequent provocations by the Ukrainian security forces and calls the situation in the region frightening. The Russian side has also repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.