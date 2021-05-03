The head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, issued an ultimatum on Donbass, which concerns negotiations in the “Minsk format”. He stated this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

Related materials

Kravchuk suggested abandoning the “Minsk format” of negotiations, if it cannot be “reanimated”, and instead go to the implementation of the idea of ​​”clusters”. The diplomat explained that “clusters” are questions worked out over seven years, united into groups. This format will make it possible not to miss important issues from the agenda, and not to leave only those that are brought up for discussion.

“And then there will be no opportunity to pull anyone out of general questions. For example, Russia says: let’s consider the ninth question. Why not the first, second, third question? When they are divided into clusters and accepted, then no one will raise the question of any other issues. It will be clear: without completing the first question, the second cannot be completed, and so on. This is a very important moment, “said Kravchuk.

The diplomat also noted that this format of negotiations can be expanded through the participation of higher-level officials, as well as by holding negotiations elsewhere, for example, in Europe.

He added that it will be possible to finally accept the position on the “Minsk format” only after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as after a possible meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Kravchuk announced his refusal to travel to Minsk for negotiations. In his opinion, Belarus has finally become accountable to Russia in its politics, and its president, Alexander Lukashenko, has become a “Russian vassal.”