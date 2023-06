How did you feel about the content of this article?

Activists in Germany during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, on Tuesday (13), in Berlin | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Despite the fact that the war in Ukraine is one of the subjects that generate the most content and concern today, the Digital News Report, carried out by the Reuters Institute for Studies on Journalism at the University of Oxford, released this Wednesday (14), pointed out that about 40% of people who occasionally or frequently avoid news on a daily basis named Ukraine as the topic they most shy away from.

News related to the eastern European country, according to the report, were most avoided in Europe (the first two were Finland, with 75% of respondents saying they adopt this behavior, and the Czech Republic, with 60%), including in some countries that do. border with Ukraine (Slovakia, with 50%, and Hungary, with 47%), with less pronounced rejection in more distant countries allied with the Ukrainians, such as the United States (32%) and the United Kingdom (40%).

About 2,000 representative sets of people in 46 different countries were interviewed. The study was carried out between January and the beginning of February this year – close to the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine itself and Russia are not among the 46 countries included in the survey sample.

To the Kyiv Post newspaper, the authors explained only the case of Russia, stating that a group responsible for the report tried to focus on meaningful comparisons with similar markets in the country, but could not, since the Russian media sector is currently largely controlled by the State. and “full of misinformation”. This ended up implying the removal of Vladimir Putin’s country from the final sample of the study.