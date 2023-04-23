In an interview with “RTP”, the president denied having an ambiguous position and highlighted the search for a “balance point” to negotiate peace

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Saturday (22.Apr.2023) that Ukraine is the “great casualty of war” ongoing in Europe. However, he evaluated that Russia is also being penalized by the conflict and needs to be considered in the negotiations in search of a lasting armistice.

He again denied that there is ambiguity in the Brazilian government about responsibility for the war. “There is a very clear position: Brazil condemned Russia for invading the territorial space of Ukraine, point. […] What Brazil does not want is to join the war. Brazil wants to align itself with a group of countries that need to work to build peace”said the president in an interview with the Portuguese news channel RTP.

The statement is a new attempt to soften the tone left by comments that were not received by the United States and Europe last week, when Lula equated Kiev’s responsibilities with those of Moscow and said that Western allies were fueling the continuation of the war.

The president denied having reprimanded the deployment of US and European weapons to the Ukrainian defense and said he had referred to the need to change focus and start talking about ending the offensives. “We never asked Europe and the United States to behave differently. What we want is for them to start talking about peace too.” stated.

“If everyone is directly involved in war, the question I ask is this: who is going to talk about peace? Who is going to talk to the governments that are at war to discuss peace? Who is going to take that step?”

For the Brazilian Chief Executive, the way to bring presidents Vladimir Putin (Russia) and Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) to the negotiating table is “build a narrative that convinces them that war is not the best way out to solve problems”.

“I do not believe that this war will be infinite, that it will last 100, 200 years. One day it will have to end. And it will end if the countries of the world decide to discuss with the 2 countries that are at war”said Lula.

The president cited the period in which he was a union leader to mention his experience in conflict mediation: “Whenever the strike is radicalized, you need to find someone to balance the conversation. Today, we don’t have that balance point. [na guerra da Ucrânia].



Playback/RTP “Stop fighting. When you stop fighting, sit around a table and let’s talk. Then we will realize that things will be better resolved. People often start a fight and don’t know how to stop,” said Lula (right) in an interview with Portuguese journalist Paulo Dentinho (left)

