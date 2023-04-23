In an interview with “RTP”, the president denied having an ambiguous position and highlighted the search for a “balance point” to negotiate peace
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Saturday (22.Apr.2023) that Ukraine is the “great casualty of war” ongoing in Europe. However, he evaluated that Russia is also being penalized by the conflict and needs to be considered in the negotiations in search of a lasting armistice.
He again denied that there is ambiguity in the Brazilian government about responsibility for the war. “There is a very clear position: Brazil condemned Russia for invading the territorial space of Ukraine, point. […] What Brazil does not want is to join the war. Brazil wants to align itself with a group of countries that need to work to build peace”said the president in an interview with the Portuguese news channel RTP.
The statement is a new attempt to soften the tone left by comments that were not received by the United States and Europe last week, when Lula equated Kiev’s responsibilities with those of Moscow and said that Western allies were fueling the continuation of the war.
Read the president’s previous speeches about the conflict:
The president denied having reprimanded the deployment of US and European weapons to the Ukrainian defense and said he had referred to the need to change focus and start talking about ending the offensives. “We never asked Europe and the United States to behave differently. What we want is for them to start talking about peace too.” stated.
“If everyone is directly involved in war, the question I ask is this: who is going to talk about peace? Who is going to talk to the governments that are at war to discuss peace? Who is going to take that step?”
For the Brazilian Chief Executive, the way to bring presidents Vladimir Putin (Russia) and Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) to the negotiating table is “build a narrative that convinces them that war is not the best way out to solve problems”.
“I do not believe that this war will be infinite, that it will last 100, 200 years. One day it will have to end. And it will end if the countries of the world decide to discuss with the 2 countries that are at war”said Lula.
The president cited the period in which he was a union leader to mention his experience in conflict mediation: “Whenever the strike is radicalized, you need to find someone to balance the conversation. Today, we don’t have that balance point. [na guerra da Ucrânia].
Read other highlights from the interview:
- time spent in prison: claimed to be “victim of the most serious lie ever told” in Brazilian politics. “I took advantage of jail to do an exercise in patience, conscience, to prepare myself, because I was sure, very sure that I would go back to being President of the Republic”;
- presidential election: dIf you have information that Bolsonaro spent the equivalent of US$ 60 billion to contest the election. “That with money and works distributed in parliamentary amendments”;
- polarization: He minimized the impact of the political division in the country and said it was a global phenomenon, including in Portugal. “It is necessary to use this polarization to talk to society about the doubts it has about the policy, the doubts it has about the government program”;
- corruption: “Today we have the political awareness that corruption has always been used as an instrument of electoral combat in almost all Brazilian elections”. He cited the death of Getúlio Vargas and accusations against Juscelino Kubitschek to exempt himself from the accusations that led him to prison for Lava Jato;
- government success: assessed the need to follow 3 pillars: credibility, political, legal and social stability and predictability of government actions. “We have responsibility and we will put it into practice”;
- criminality: justified the high crime rates in Brazil by the lack of State presence in communities. “It is necessary to bring civility, humanism to the periphery of the country”;
- chinese government: declared himself a defender of the democratic system, but rejected interference in the sovereignty of other countries, such as China. “We need to respect peoples’ self-determination. China found a way to solve its problems, a way that made China soon become the 1st economy in the world […] You may not agree with the Chinese regime as they may not agree with Brazil;
- democracy in Brazil: “We have only 30 years of democracy. It’s very little for a 500-year history. And it is not consolidated. Turns and moves there’s a coup, there’s an impeachment. And Europe, for me, is a model [de democracia]”;
- protests against going to parliament: claimed to have no problem with the demonstrations against his presence in the parliament of Portugal on April 25, the anniversary of the Carnation Revolution. “I did not come here to enter into controversy with parliament. I came here invited to do a task, to fulfill an agenda. And I will do it without any problem. People are not obliged to like Lula.”
