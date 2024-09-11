Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

The energy supply this winter could become a problem in Ukraine. The country is preparing for the heating season with numerous measures.

Kyiv – In the midst of Ukraine War The country is preparing for another winter. The winter months are snowy and cold, with temperatures well below freezing. The country has survived the winters of recent years well. But Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported in a press conference on Monday (September 9) that the upcoming heating season will be one of the country’s biggest challenges.

“This autumn and winter, sustainable energy supply will be one of our biggest challenges. We have successfully survived three heating periods, but this winter will not be any easier, perhaps even our hardest,” the 48-year-old said, according to reports from Ukrainian Pravda according to.

The energy supply in Ukraine was already difficult in the summer of 2024 after attacks in the Ukraine war led to power outages. © IMAGO/Thomas Trutschel

Ukraine faces a cold winter: Prime Minister Shmyhal presents measures for energy supply

To counteract this, facilities destroyed in the war are being restored and programs for rebuilding infrastructure are being worked on, according to a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers. In addition, according to Shmyhal, Ukrainian Pravda, Energy equipment has been delivered to Ukraine from around the world and power engineers are working to restore capacity.

“We are actively working to promote decentralization. The autonomy of critical infrastructures is being promoted separately.” To this end, there are programs for private individuals, companies and homeowners’ associations to install additional power generation plants. Imported electricity is expected to provide further relief. According to the statement, Ukraine is in the final step of negotiations with ENTSO-E, the association of European transmission system operators ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity), to raise the electricity import limits to 2.2 gigawatts.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

85 percent of energy plants protected from further attacks in the Ukraine war

Additional help is also coming from abroad. For example, in the form of the Ukraine Support Fund, which has now accumulated 560 million euros. According to Shmyhal, the country’s partners have also financed the purchase of 170 megawatts of energy equipment.

Further measures concern the energy plants. Work is currently underway to set up the first and second levels of protection. The air defence and electronic warfare systems also need to be strengthened. According to reports from Ukrainian Pravda to third-level protection projects. However, so far only one or two are planned to be completed in order to test their suitability. Kyiv Independent reports that Shmyhal emphasized at the press conference that about 85 percent of the network operator’s energy facilities were protected from further attacks.

Already in the summer, there were increasing numbers of power outages in Ukraine following attacks on the country’s energy supply systems. Citizens often had to resort to emergency power reserves. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in favor of a peace conference with Moscow at the table in order to end the war. (gel)