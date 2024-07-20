Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Serious prototype or “model car with camera?”: The unmanned Ukrainian weapon platform Phantom 2 at an exhibition in Kiev – the Ukrainian army wants to compensate for its low personnel strength with unmanned vehicles. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Pond5 Images / Dmitriy Tolmachov

A Leopard tank with autonomous target selection or a stretcher with its own decisions – in Ukraine, robots are being developed for war.

Kiev – “Where is my tank, where are my left and right neighbors?” – these are the questions that a tank like the Leopard 2 will in future communicate independently; to the other combat vehicles, to the infantry, to the staff – at least that is how Michael Volkmer imagines it. In the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired the brigadier general described the battlefield of tomorrow. Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a defining weapon of the future – both Russia and the defenders are working on solutions in the Ukraine war; for today and for tomorrow. The robots have been deployed to displace humans; the enemy’s as well as their own. Robots could be deployed against Russia as early as the next counter-offensive – this is probably planned for 2025.

“It’s about getting more troops away from the front line,” Oleksandr Kamyshin told the magazine Foreign PolicyKamyshin is the Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries and is the driving force behind the new developments – which are born out of necessity, as the news agency Associated Press reports: “Struggling with labor shortages, overwhelming odds and uneven international aid, Ukraine hopes to find a strategic advantage over Russia in an abandoned warehouse or factory basement,” writes the Agency about the defenders’ attempt to replace the missing infantrymen with cheap robots.

“The hyperwar will come”: Russia and Ukraine rely on robotics

Or rather, to keep the fighting soldiers alive as long as possible, as Kamyshin says, Foreign Policy says: “We are counting people and want our people to be as far away from the front line as possible. That is the main philosophy.” “The progress of drones in Ukraine could lead to the emergence of killer robots,” AP more than a year ago. The subjunctive was probably already in use at the time of publication of the AP-Report outdated. John Allen speaks of “hyperwar coming”. In an interview with Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) The US general and political analyst said that this would be “a war with a speed that we humans can no longer imagine”.

“Making a decision under stress in a total information overload, as was the case yesterday and to some extent still is today – AI will help us to sort this out and prepare decisions in such a way that humans can make the best possible decision to neutralize an opponent.”

At the moment, the hyperwar is still in first gear – but is rapidly gaining momentum: “This year will also be the year of unmanned land systems,” said Kamyshin. “We will see more of them on the front lines. This is one of the groundbreaking changes we expect in the next twelve months.” Michael Rützel also expects drones of all kinds to bring about a revolution on the battlefield. The captain from the Bundeswehr Infantry School in Hammelburg told the Bundeswehr podcast Inquireddrones are already the main threat to infantrymen today. “They are very difficult to detect and combat.” This experience from the air is continuing on the ground – through Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), i.e. ground drones.

Because there are no soldiers: Russia and Ukraine are filling the ranks with drones

They are smaller, cheaper and more invisible than other vehicles. Jack Watling sees this as their great advantage, as Foreign Policy quoted: “If you advance through a breach and enemy gun positions are hidden, there is a high probability that they will take out your tanks,” said the land warfare expert at the London think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)“But if the UGVs advance and the tanks follow, the enemy can be spotted by the UGVs – they can be killed immediately by the UGVs. But if the enemy attacks the UGVs, they will reveal their position and in turn be destroyed by the tanks.” The tactical use of these robots is therefore invaluable.

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj reported that Ukraine would be short of up to 500,000 troops to stop Vladimir Putin – this gap is to be closed by means of the mobilization law that came into force in May, for example by lowering the military age. In mid-August, the New York Times Ukraine’s military losses are estimated at around 70,000 dead and up to 120,000 injured. Ukraine is apparently trying more and more intensively to compensate for these thinned ranks of soldiers by using autonomous vehicles, for example, the British Telegraph.

“For months, the robots have been used by the Ukrainian armed forces for all sorts of purposes, from demolishing bridges to transporting supplies to the front lines to evacuating wounded soldiers.” This is consistent with the report of the KyivPostThe Ukrainian military innovation cluster “Brave1” has received almost 150 applications for the promotion and development of UGVs. However, there are currently limits to their use, as Bundeswehr infantryman Michael Rützel also points out.

Trenches like in the World Wars: Little room for robots in the Ukraine war

Infantry conflicts mainly take place in urban and house-to-house combat as well as in forest combat, explains the captain. Forest combat with its trenches is similar to the battles in the First or Second World War. The technology of the UGV is still in its infancy in terms of its capabilities in changing terrain, in the face of obstacles and in terms of the state of its technology: the resilience of the sensors required for decision-making and the capacity of the batteries are still a long way from being fully suitable for war. It is possible that the robot vehicles can be used on at least certain battlefields.

In the future, the robots will roll in supplies, tow, lay or clear mines and carry out kamikaze missions, the broadcaster reports CBS about a call for donations on a Ukrainian government website. “The topography in parts of Ukraine with a lot of flat and sparsely vegetated areas seems to me, unlike urban areas, rather favorable for the use of such drones,” Frank Sauer told the Mirror. In contrast to the political scientist University of the German Armed Forces in Munich with a focus on autonomous weapon systems, the news magazine remains cautious:

“Basically, these cars are nothing more than remote-controlled model cars with a camera.” The armies will only fight the war of the Terminators in the distant future. At least, that is what Johann Frank told the Austrian default claims: “But of course there is a difference between just developing prototypes and having modern technologies structurally integrated into the organization.”

Minister’s appeal: Ukrainians should build one million drones – per year

“It will take at least ten to 15 years until a developed and tested system is introduced,” said the Major General of the Austrian Institute for Peacekeeping and Conflict Management. CBS reports that the Ukrainian robot army is at least taking shape: “It is estimated that around 250 defense start-ups across the country are producing these autonomous killers at secret locations that typically resemble rural auto repair shops,” the broadcaster reports.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Mykhailo Fedorov is encouraging Ukrainian citizens to take free online courses and assemble drones at home. The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Digital Transformation wants to CBS reports that Ukrainians build a million devices every year. The development is as rapid as the outrage about it – human rights organizations and parts of the scientific community are skeptical about machines that are taught to make decisions similar to those of humans.

For example, the Leopard, which will soon be upgraded with AI, may soon make suggestions as to which enemy should be destroyed and how – as Brigadier General Michael Volkmer explains: “Making a decision under stress in a total information overload, as was the case yesterday and to some extent today – AI will help us to sort this out and prepare decisions in such a way that humans can make the best possible decision to neutralize an enemy.”