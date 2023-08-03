Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

This July 25 footage shows an explosion during a battle. It is not known where in Ukraine the photo was taken. © Evgeny Biyatov/Imago

Russia again has to accept heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The reason is apparently a rocket attack on an occupied island.

Jarylhach – The Himars multiple rocket launcher remains indispensable to the Ukrainian army in its defensive war against Russia. Now, with the help of the US artillery system, Ukraine has apparently again succeeded in a significant counterattack in the Ukraine war. “Dozens” of Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in an attack on a training camp on the occupied Black Sea island of Jarylhach in the Kherson region. This is reported, among other things, by Kyiv Post. Other Ukrainian media reported around 200 fatalities, but Kiev has not yet confirmed these reports.

But even if the exact circumstances are still unclear, footage filmed by a drone is already circulating on Twitter, which is said to show several explosions on the shore of the Black Sea. According to Ukrainian sources, the attack was possible thanks to tips from the “underground”. “Thanks to information from the underground in the temporarily occupied areas, dozens of intruders and enemy equipment were destroyed,” one said Facebook post of the National Resistance Center of Ukraine.

Criticism of Russia: “At war with our own stupidity and sloppiness”

It is not known exactly when the alleged Himars attack is said to have taken place. However, Russian military bloggers also report on the missile strike. The Russian positions on the otherwise deserted Dscharylhach Island became known for the first time after a war report by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The documented the training of Russian troops there in July.

In the past few months, the Ukrainian army has carried out several successful attacks on Himars. Apparently, the Russian military made things quite easy for the enemy in some cases: in June, Russian military bloggers declared that their army was “at war with our own stupidity and sloppiness”. Earlier, reports emerged that up to 100 Russians were killed when a Ukrainian missile struck a gathering of soldiers waiting for their commander to speak.

According to a media report, the rocket launchers are now apparently less effective than they were a few months ago. The transmitter CNN reported, citing several people involved, that Russia has recently increased its use of electronic jammers to interfere with the Himar’s GPS targeting system. US and Ukrainian officials are therefore continuously working to optimize Himar’s software to withstand the increasing Russian jamming actions. (nak)