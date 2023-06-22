The Russian military is said to use the Chonhar Bridge to bring supplies from Crimea to the front. Now Moscow reports that the bridge was attacked with a cruise missile. A repair could take weeks.

A picture published on Telegram on Thursday is said to show a hole in the Chonhar Bridge. Image: Reuters

EAccording to Moscow, one of the few bridges between the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia, and the Russian-occupied part of the Cherson region in southern Ukraine was damaged in a Ukrainian attack. No one was injured, wrote the crew chief of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, on Telegram on Thursday morning. Photos later appeared on Telegram, which are said to show the damaged Chonhar Bridge. Large holes in the road surface are visible, bent iron bars protrude. The repair of the bridge will take several weeks, according to an official from the Ministry of Transport sent by Russia to the RIA news agency.

Saldo claims the Ukrainians used the British Storm Shadow cruise missile in the attack. His information could not be checked independently. Initially, there was no comment from Kiev. According to Ukrainian media, the Russian military uses the bridge to transport supplies from Crimea to the front in southern Ukraine. The peninsula is also connected to mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge. It was damaged in an attack in the fall.

The attack could be part of Kiev’s counter-offensive that has been going on for two weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the progress at the front in his daily video address on Wednesday evening. “We are moving forward in the south.” There is heavy fighting, but the enemy is being “destroyed” everywhere.