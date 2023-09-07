Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukrainian armed forces post video showing German Leopard 2 tanks. An improved weak point is clearly recognizable, also for Russia.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, it is better not to reveal too much to the other side with social media posts and published video recordings. For example, Russian state TV now gave the Ukrainians the exact position of an air defense position. However, Kiev is also unintentionally betraying one or two military details to Russia.

Ukraine offensive: Kiev presents a video of the vulnerability of the Leopard 2 tank

This time it’s about the German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are likely to become increasingly important in the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south near Robotyne.

This was substantiated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine itself with a video shared on social networks, where an obvious weakness of the “Leos” was presented – for everyone to see.

The steep sides of the tower are considered to be precisely that weak point. He had that star already reported in 2016 based on Turkish experiences with the tanks in Syria. In the battle for Al-Bab, the Turkish army is said to have lost three Leopard 2A4s in just two days.

Ukraine War: Kiev troops and Russian army rely on reactive armor

As Western tank supplies to Ukraine began to take shape in early 2023, Russian arms manufacturer Rostec claimed that Russia had long had an anti-tank guided missile against the Leos. The company said so, according to the state news agency mug, “that German Leopard 2 tanks, which some NATO countries want to supply to Ukraine, can easily be destroyed by Kornet anti-tank missile systems”. Because: The standard warhead from a tandem shaped charge can allegedly also penetrate thick armor steel, which Western experts have never confirmed. The Russian justification, on the other hand, stated that the “Leopards” had no explosive reactive armor.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

In the case of reactive armor, an attempt is made (to put it simply) to protect armored vehicles from being fired on by means of a counter-explosion. For this purpose, tiles coated with explosives are attached to the actual composite armor of the body. Both the Russian and Ukrainian armies lined their old Soviet T-72 tanks with the tiles during the war.

Against Russian army: Ukrainian soldiers upgrade Leopard 2 tanks

The disadvantage: If the reactive armor is hit by an anti-tank grenade, several tiles are usually blown away. So the spot is free for a second shot. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian soldiers from the Ministry of Defense video have upgraded their “Leos” with reactive armor of the same type. In particular, the Leopard 2 at the very front of the shot makes it clear that the small explosive tiles were placed precisely at the steep transition between the hull and the turret. As if it were a public acknowledgment of the weakness in the armor.

The soldiers pictured are said to belong to the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, which is also fighting with British Challenger 2 tanks on the southern Ukrainian front at Robotyne. The unit is long-suffering and learns what it means to lose tanks. According to the business magazine forbes On June 8, the brigade, along with the 47th Assault Brigade, lost three of its 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks, 16 of its 109 M-2 infantry fighting vehicles and three Leopard 2R mine clearance vehicles in a Russian minefield south of Mala Tokmachka (northeast of Robotyne). The information cannot be independently verified. It would be serious losses.

Ukraine War: Kiev lost several Leopard 2 tanks

Germany had delivered 18 modern Leopard 2A6s to Ukraine, which are being assembled in Munich-Allach by the German defense contractor Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW). Poland provided 14 copies. Three “Leo” 2 tanks were to come from Portugal and ten from Sweden. There were also eight Leopard 2A4s from Canada and four Finnish Leopard 2Rs for demining – made at least 57 before the start of the counter-offensive. Loud Süddeutscher Zeitung (SZ) but are only 21 copies of the most modern variant A6. And one or the other “Leo” probably stayed behind on the battlefield. (pm)