American soldiers deployed to Latvia, a former Soviet republic that is part of NATO.| Photo: EFE/EPA/GATIS INDREVICS

THE Ukraine is willing to renounce entry into any military alliance, including NATOif, in exchange, it receives written security guarantees from ten countries, according to the country’s delegation that participated, in Istanbul, Turkey, in a new round of negotiations with Russia.

“We want an international mechanism that works, similar to Article 5 of NATO,” said the head of the Ukrainian mission, David Arahamiyashortly after the end of the meeting.

“We would like the guarantor countries to be those of the United Nations Security Council (United Kingdom, China, Russia, United States and France), as well as Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland and Israel”, he indicated.

In the event of an attack or aggression against Ukraine, the government of the country could demand consultations within three days and, if the matter is not resolved through diplomatic channels, it would be entitled to military assistance, including the declaration of a no-fly zone,” reported Arahamiya.

With these guarantees, “Ukraine will accept to be neutral, will not have nuclear weapons, nor will it allow foreign military bases in its territory”, indicated another member of the country’s delegation, Oleksander Chalyi.

Mikhailo Podolyak, also a member of the mission, said that the agreement would not cover “the territories temporarily occupied” by Russia, in the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, nor the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. must be negotiated with Russia separately for a period of 15 years.

Chalyi, in turn, stressed that the agreement will not exclude, in any case, that Ukraine can join the European Union, but that the guarantor countries will actively support an accession.

If there is a definitive agreement, the content must be approved in a referendum by the Ukrainian population, once all Russian troops have left the territory. The Ukrainian delegation indicated that a pact formed from pressure would be considered invalid.

Russia had already announced on Monday (28) that it is willing to allow Kiev to join the European Union (EU), provided that Ukraine relinquishes NATO membership.