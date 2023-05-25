An American press report talks about the challenges
- The American newspaper “Newsweek” said that Kiev now needs to address its challenges represented by “the length of time it will take to train the Ukrainians on the F-16s, as well as preparing the appropriate infrastructure to receive these planes.”
- The other challenge, according to the newspaper, is to “pave the appropriate political scene so that the step does not inflame the situation.”.
- This type of aircraft was previously a red line for the countries supporting Ukraine, for fear of using it to target the Russian interior.
- At the same time, Ukraine has repeatedly called for NATO combat aircraft to replace its old Soviet fleet, under what it described as an “alliance of combat aircraft”, which was announced by the United Kingdom a few days ago..
- Experts and observers believe that the obstacles that Ukraine is working to overcome “do not represent insurmountable problems”, but it is unlikely that Ukraine will receive US-made aircraft soon..
Training of pilots of Ukraine
- Although many countries have offered to train Ukrainian pilots, it will take some time for it to pay off..
- However, the Ukrainian Air Force Command denied reports that Ukrainian pilots had begun training on F-16 fighters, as the forces’ spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said that “preparation for the program is still continuing.”.
- The Ukrainian military official pointed out that “air force representatives are now in the countries providing the training, to study how the operation will proceed, but the pilots themselves have not yet arrived.”
- Retired Air Commodore Andrew Curtis, formerly of the British Royal Air Force, said: “Training experienced pilots on a new aircraft is measured in months, not weeks, and the same principle applies to Ukrainian crews.”“.
- In late February, a Pentagon official indicated that the “more rapid” timeline for training and delivering F-16s to Ukraine “would be about 18 months.”.
- Despite accelerating the training of Ukrainian pilots in a shorter period of time given the demands of the war, experts believe that the F-16s will not reach Ukraine before the long-awaited counter-offensive in the spring..
infrastructure
- Preparing the infrastructure to receive the “F-16” aircraft is an important element in this issue, as training is not the end with these aircraft, but logistical services such as supply chains, maintenance procedures and infrastructure are also important..
- F-16s need smooth runways and often central bases to operate from, unlike the sporadic airfields and temporary runways that Soviet-era planes in Ukraine’s current fleet can use..
- In this regard, the former British military officer, Frank Ledwidge, warns that these sites could then become a “prime target” for Russian strikes..
political obstacles
- There has always been a political aspect to providing military aid to Ukraine, and the F-16s were once a red line for Kiev’s Western and NATO backers..
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov considered that “the F-16 will be a legitimate target for Moscow, if it is provided to Ukraine.”.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “Ukraine has the right to self-defence”, but this does not make NATO and its allies a party to the conflict..
- US President Joe Biden confirmed that the Ukrainians “will use these fighters against Russian forces on Ukrainian soil, and Russian lands will not be attacked.”.
American support
- For her part, US State Department spokeswoman Hala Gharit outlined, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Washington’s position on providing new military aid to Ukraine, as well as supplying Kiev with F-16 aircraft, at a number of points, saying:
- “The United States supports a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots to use fourth-generation fighter aircraft“.
- “We can confirm that we will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, in light of the development of the Russian war against it and the development of US military assistance as well.”
- “We are working continuously with Ukraine to provide adequate support to the brave people who are defending their country… and we will continue to work with our allies and partners to identify the appropriate support and provide Ukraine with the appropriate capabilities to defend itself.”.
- “The main point is that we will not abandon Ukraine, and this position is not limited to the United States only, but it is a unified international position, and it was emphasized by the G7 leaders during their meetings in Japan recently.”
- The United States provided additional security assistance to Ukraine worth $375 million following the bilateral meeting between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 conference.
- “The latest support confirms our unwavering commitment to support our Ukrainian partners in the face of Russian aggression. Through this new critical security support with weapons and equipment, Ukraine’s defense capabilities will be strengthened and a significant difference will be made to Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield.”.
