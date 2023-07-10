Russian Embassy: The White House actually admitted the commission of war crimes in Ukraine

The United States actually admitted to committing war crimes in Ukraine. This is how the Russian embassy in Washington commented on the statement of the coordinator for strategic communications in the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, about the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv.

They emphasized that the American official “de facto confessed to the commission of war crimes by the United States during the Ukrainian conflict,” and also stated that “peaceful citizens will die from American cluster-type weapons.”

In the perverted view of the White House employee, this does “less harm” than the actions of Russia Embassy of Russia in Washington

Earlier, Kirby said that the US decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine is due to the need to compensate for the expenditure of artillery shells by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He added that the U.S. “is attentive to concerns about civilian casualties and unexploded ordnance.”

See also Turkish Foreign Ministry urges France to recognize the consequences of the colonial past

On July 9, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green predicted the consequences for the United States due to the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. In her opinion, this will end badly for the American state. “Sending dangerous cluster munitions to Ukraine is an escalation of the war on the part of the United States, which could ultimately lead to a threat to the American people,” the politician stressed.

Kyiv promised not to shoot at settlements

Ukraine gave the United States guarantees that it would not use cluster munitions received from its allies in Russia. As noted by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, the use of these munitions by the Ukrainian side will be limited by several conditions, including non-use on Russian territory. According to him, Kyiv has committed to use them only on its own territory, “where they will have a strong incentive to limit the consequences for the civilian population, since Ukrainian citizens will be at risk.”

However, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had already used cluster munitions during Russia’s special military operation, including on residential buildings. “They were hit on Izyum in 2022 after the city was liberated by Russian troops,” he said, noting that these attacks were recorded by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. “There is no reason to even doubt that American ammunition will also be used to commit new war crimes,” Slutsky concluded.

In turn, Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, named possible victims of cluster munitions transferred to Kyiv. In his opinion, those will be primarily peaceful Ukrainians.

Sending more cluster bombs to Ukraine will bring more suffering to Ukrainians than to anyone else Mick WallaceMEP

The parliamentarian called on the UN to intervene to “stop this madness.”

The effectiveness of cluster shells was called into question

Retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted a PR nightmare for US President Joe Biden due to sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. “We are talking about shells of 1987 release. As usual, they give not the best, but old weapons with an expired shelf life, ”he said. The expert added that the Pentagon is well aware that these ammunition will be ineffective at the front in the current circumstances.

Former US Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling also suggested that cluster munitions would not help the Armed Forces cope with the main obstacles in advancing during the counteroffensive. He pointed out that these shells would not be able to clear minefields and were ineffective in clearing trenches. In addition, they can pose a danger to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will have to move through the territory where unexploded ordnance remains.