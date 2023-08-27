The Ukrainian leadership is preparing additional call-ups for conscription while the current crisis, which began in February 2022, continues.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian news network quoted Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council, as saying: “Yes, the army has contacted us. Most likely, there will be additional mobilization.”

He added that the mobilization will not exceed the ranges that were set at the beginning of the crisis.

Danilov explained that this step is not an emergency measure and that mobilization has been under way for a year and a half.

He continued, saying: “There is no need to make a fuss about it, everything is going according to the plan that we are currently proceeding with.”

Ukraine declared martial law at the beginning of the crisis, which means that all men between the ages of 18 and 60 are obligated to perform military service if called for.

It was not possible to know the exact number of men who were summoned so far, but Hana Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense, indicated last year that the number reaches several hundred thousand.

Casualties in the ongoing fighting mean that new recruits need to be constantly trained and sent to the frontlines.