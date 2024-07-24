Ukraine is playing with European gas just like Russia: markets will dance again in autumn

Hungary continues to buy gas and oil from Russia and Ukraine responds by aiming to make Budapest feel its compromise actions with Vladimir Putin. Despite the recent face-to-face between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine does not intend to back down from a strategy of “economic warfare” which, although formally addressed to Russia, speaks to the daughter-in-law so that the mother-in-law understands. And that is, it intends to make Hungary feel the weight of its continued reduced support for Kiev in the European context.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has imposed sanctions aimed at curbing Russian oil shipped from LUKOIL in the oil pipelines that cross the country’s territory. It may seem senseless, but not even the Russian invasion stopped the transit of hydrocarbons which, although much slowed down, continues to unite Russia and part of Central Europe. Among these countries is Austria, which receives 95% of its gas from Moscow. And Hungary is also 70% dependent on it for oil.

The energy crisis that exploded in Hungary

On average Budapest pays Moscow one billion euros every three to four months for energy supplies and Ukrainian sanctions on part of the crude oil transit have caused in Hungary a chaotic energy crisis situation. In Hungary, energy prices are under observation and the government in Budapest fears that a shortage of Russian oil will fuel the generation crisis, generate a price spiral and ignite discontent. From February to July, electricity generation costs almost a third more, now exceeding 90 euros per megawatt hour. And Orban is already thinking about how to react to Zelensky’s slap: “Budapest may now negotiate more imports from Rosneft”an alternative Russian operator, or “increase supplies from Croatia via the Adria pipeline,” Politico.eu wrote. According to it, “Hungary could also release some of its strategic emergency reserves, which they have enough oil for 90 days”.

Russia may have a good game in influencing European markets: what will happen in the fall

The Ukrainian network operator UkrTransNafta must now say no, therefore, to Lukoil transits directed towards the West. But this tendency to use strategic raw materials for European energy as a weapon raises the alarm bar. If one considers that the real master of this strategy is Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Europe’s energy diversification in 2022-2023 will now have to deal with the possible reversal of American LNG, which appears to have reached peak exports, in light of Moscow overtaking Washington as the second largest supplier after Norway to the European energy market, led by gas, in May.

In short, with a share of between 15 and 20%, especially in gas, plus a similar share of supplies attributable to commercial triangulations with countries that bypass sanctions, from India to Turkey, Russia can influence European markets and a “militarized” use of the opening and closing of the taps must be taken into account towards the autumn. The fact that Ukraine does not disdain this strategy to put pressure on states like Hungary suggests that this game of push and pull is only just beginning. And that the European strategy of diversification will be put to the test in the coming months.