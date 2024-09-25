Ukraine Demands Nationalization of Assets of Fridman, Aven and Kosogov

The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice announced that the agency is asking the country’s High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recover local assets of a number of Russian businessmen for the benefit of the state. This reports publication “Strana.ua”.

According to journalists, the property in question is that of Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrey Kosogov. They are going to nationalize 100 percent of the shares of the companies “Mirgorod Plant of Mineral Waters”, “Morshyn Plant of Mineral Waters “Oskar”, 82 percent of the insurance company “Alfa Insurance” and other assets.

In March 2023 TASS reported that the Ukrainian authorities transferred the management of the arrested assets of the Morshynska producer to the company Karpatskie Mineralnye Vody, the owner of which the country’s media named Fridman.

Last winter, Fridman and Aven’s Luxembourg-registered holding ABH demanded a billion dollars from Ukraine over the nationalization of Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank Ukraine), wrote RBC. In September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused Fridman of financing a special military operation (SMO).