From: Bona Hyun

A Ukrainian offensive in the spring could turn the tide of the war. Putin’s troops are once again complaining about heavy losses. © Kin Cheung/Gavriil Grigorov/dpa (montage)

A Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring and a turnaround in the war are becoming more apparent. In that case, a Russian defeat would have to be expected.

Kyiv – The decisive one is coming soon Turnaround in the Ukraine war? For the According to Ukrainian sources, a counter-offensive is planned for the spring, which is scheduled to start in April and May. “We can expect a Ukrainian counter-offensive with Western tanks in mid-April,” said military economist Marcus Keupp from the Military Academy at ETH Zurich New Zurich newspaper. Meanwhile, the President’s army laments Vladimir Putin continued heavy losses. Experts therefore do not rule out a failure of the Russian army.

Ukraine plans counter-offensive in spring: “Positive changes for Ukraine”

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appeared in an interview with the Estonian TV channel ERR confident about a Ukrainian offensive in the spring. It’ll be this year very positive changes for Ukraine give. The minister is sure that the Ukrainian military will continue the liberation of the temporarily occupied areas, as happened in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

“We would like to point out that the Ukraine already Leopard tanks from Germany, Canada, Portugal and Poland,” Reznikov said. There are already several plans on the fronts to use the supplied Leopard tanks. However, the use of battle tanks also depends on the weather conditions. The Secretary of Defense expects a deployment in April and May. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace loudly dismissed sky news also pointed out that a “considerable part of the training” had to be done before the Ukrainian armed forces could use the British main battle tanks.

Putin’s army could fail in offensive: “The moment when the Russian defeat looms”

Military economist Keupp guesses how the Ukrainian could run along the front in the spring. “Ukraine will probably advance from Zaporizhia via Melitopol to the Black Sea coast, splitting the front in two,” he said New Zurich newspaper. Then the Ukrainian troops could encircle the Russian formations between Melitopol and Nowa Kachowka.

According to Keupp, such a push allows Ukraine to position Himars missile launchers on the coast, from where they can “fire and disrupt the logistics” of Russian positions in Crimea. “That will be the moment when the Russian defeat becomes apparent.”

High losses for Putin’s army: Experts see Russian initiative on the verge of failure

Military experts have been recording for quite some time high losses for the Russian army. The Russian troops are running out of personnel and weapons. In February, British intelligence announced loudly sky newsthat Russia since the beginning of Ukraine War would probably have suffered between 175,000 and 200,000 victims. They added that this probably includes between 40,000 and 60,000 dead. According to British Defense Secretary Wallace, President Vladimir Putin’s troops made “virtually no progress” and suffered “enormous casualties.”

“The Russian armed forces have really significant and deep systemic problems in their efforts at the moment. According to the latest US estimates I’ve seen, the death toll is over 220,000,” he said sky news Wallace. There are also many losses on the Ukrainian side. Especially the Battles in the heavily contested area of ​​Bakhmut claimed many lives on both sides. (bohy)