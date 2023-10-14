The Spectator: Russian military launched an offensive along the entire front line

Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive, which came as a surprise to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by Svetlana Morenets, a columnist for the British Spectator magazine.

According to her, Russian forces plan to “pin down” the enemy and prevent the transfer of Ukrainian reserves.

Ukraine is on fire. The Russian military launched an offensive along the entire front line Spectator

The journalist clarified that about a hundred military clashes took place the day before. One of the most decisive battles is taking place in the village of Avdeevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

She also spoke about the reaction of the Ukrainian military, concerned about a possible breakthrough. Some describe the situation as “hell,” while others claim the loss of several positions and note that they remained in the minority, writes Morenets.

The changed situation at the front

Earlier, ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson warned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could fall into a trap near Avdiivka. “Russian armed forces have apparently surrounded more than twenty thousand Ukrainian troops,” he said. According to the analyst, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already been warned that the ability of the Ukrainian army to hold its positions will be greatly undermined within several months.

See also Russian man who threw a seven-month-old baby out the window was sentenced to 8.5 years They are moving quite quickly, so Ukraine has no way to stop them Larry Johnsonex-CIA analyst

Former Pentagon adviser and retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor believes that the speed gained by Russian units makes it possible to take control of Kharkov in the shortest possible time. “The main question is what the Russians are going to do. If they wanted to liberate the city immediately, it could be done within a few days,” the retired military officer said, noting that Russia would then be able to “move straight to Kiev.”

Last stage

On October 11, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kyiv has weapons and money, but the country is at the last, most difficult stage of the conflict. “I can’t tell you the exact date [окончания конфликта]. (///) This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it,” he said.

Related materials:

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin noted that this statement by Zelensky is difficult to understand. But if the President of Ukraine spoke about his loss, then his words can be considered true.