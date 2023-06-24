In recent hours, the intensity of the dispute between the Russian army and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of “Wagner”, has jumped sharply, revealed by the exchange of accusations of rebellion, treachery, and targeting of murder.

While a Russian military researcher downplays the importance of this dispute, reassuring Moscow of thwarting any plans behind it, a Ukrainian political researcher is optimistic that the dispute will in any case end in the interest of his country, during their comment to Sky News Arabia.

Threats of the last hours

In a message described as a surprise, the “Wagner” commander said, in an audio message posted by his office, carrying an angry tone via the “Telegram” application, that the Russian army had bombed its camps with missiles; As a result, a “huge” number of his forces were killed.

Prigozhin pointed the finger at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, vowing “revenge”, while the ministry denied bombing the group’s camps, which played a pivotal role in the Russian advance into Ukraine.

In a bold move against the army, Prigozhin called on Russians to join the ranks of his fighters to end what he described as chaos.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee responded that a criminal case had been opened on charges of calling for armed rebellion after Prigozhin’s remarks, calling on him to stop his “illegal” actions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is fully aware of the situation around the founder of Wagner, and that the necessary measures will be taken, without disclosing them.

The Russian army has been using “Wagner” since its establishment in 2014 in its battles with Ukraine, and it played a role in Moscow’s control of Solidar and Bakhmut in Ukraine, but sharp differences emerged between them publicly this year regarding control of the front’s management and armament.

point of no return

Vorogtsov Starikov, a Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, comments that the exchange of accusations between Russian leaders and “Wagner”: “It is not just a usual war of words between generals envying the military glory achieved by annexing four regions in Ukraine despite massive Western military supplies.”

However, Starikov continues, these developments “may have serious repercussions on the performance of the fighting forces on the raging battle fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine, with the continuation of the (Ukrainian) counterattack.”

At the same time, the Russian researcher believes that President Putin “will not allow matters to get out of control; the struggle of military wings is not allowed in armies and powerful regimes like Russia; and therefore it is natural for the Kremlin to confirm that Putin is fully aware of the situation, and that the necessary measures will be taken, without being disclosed.”

Also, the Ministry of Defense was aware in advance of the escalation on the part of “Wagner”; Therefore, alternative forces were introduced, including the Chechen “Ahmed” forces, according to Starbkov.

optimism and euphoria in Ukraine

The Ukrainian camp is following the dispute with great euphoria, translated by Julie Mitrokhin, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian Tavrysky University, as saying that these differences “undoubtedly benefit the Ukrainian army and its supporters, in light of the counterattack on Russia,” which Kiev announced its launch on June 10.

Mitrokhin says that the Kiev forces, after regaining control of more than 8 villages and tens of kilometers of land, will try to intensify their operations in the east, especially in the axes of Bakhmut and Solidar, at a time when the Russian leaderships are trying to curtail the role of Wagner or control its intransigence, for fear of losing control. from her hands.

In any case, the Ukrainian academic is optimistic that “the presence of two leaderships (on the Russian front), the first is the Russian army and is led by Sergei Shoigu, and the other is “Wagner” headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, which means the necessity of Putin’s intervention either by calming down or by removing a man from the two, Shoigu or Prigozhin, and in In both cases, the beneficiary is Ukraine.

Ukraine and its allies are awaiting in the current hours the measures that will be issued against the “Wagner” commander, because it will help them manage the counterattack against Russia.