Ron DeSantis in Storm for Calling War in Ukraine ‘A Territorial Dispute’ which has no relevance to “vital national interests” of the United States. To reply to the Republican, considered one of the main possible candidates for the White House, was primarily the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko. “We are sure that as a former military officer sent to war zones, Governor Ron DeSantis knows the difference between dispute and war”, he said, then inviting the governor of Florida “to visit Ukraine for a greater understanding of the invasion Russia and the threats it poses to US interests.

Raising of shields also by the Republicans – “If Vladimir Putin loses in Ukraine, then the world will reset in the right way,” Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, adding that if instead “he wins in Ukraine and the West capitulates like in the past, then there will be more conflicts”.

Immediately following his law degree from Harvard University, DeSantis enlisted in the 204th US Navy, serving as a military justice officer. In this capacity, he worked with Guantanamo detainees and served as legal counsel for the US Navy Seals in Iraq, where he was deployed in 2007.