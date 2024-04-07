“At the end of the day, Ukraine must decide what kind of compromises it is willing to makebut we must allow them to be in a position where they actually reach an acceptable result around the negotiating table.” This is the position that the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, he expresses in an interview with the BBC. Stoltenberg makes clear that he will not ask Ukraine to make concessions now, adding that “true peace” can be achieved when “Ukraine prevails.”

Kiev has been asking its Western partners for weapons and ammunition for weeks, describing an increasingly precarious picture in view of the end of spring, when – as analysts and experts also highlight – Russia could launch a new attack along the eastern front or on the southern front, where in the last few hours there has been a particularly tense situation according to the news provided by Moscow.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power planthitting the canteen and the merchant area, the plant's press office wrote on Telegram, adding that due to the attack “a truck unloading food was damaged”.

About twenty minutes before the drone attack, writes Ria Novosti, IAEA experts were carrying out a routine inspection. The press service called the bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant unacceptable, adding that no nuclear power plant in the world is designed to withstand a large-scale fire and that damage to infrastructure could compromise the safe operation of the plant.

The Russian armed forces, meanwhile, would have destroyed a warehouse with drones delivered to Kiev by NATO countries, as well as two S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and a P-18 surveillance and targeting radar. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the last 24 hours, Russian air defense systems shot down 293 Ukrainian drones and intercepted four Himars and Uragan rockets.