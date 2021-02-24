The Ukrainian government has included a clause on restoring control over a section of the border with Russia within the uncontrolled part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in a special program for managing the state border until 2025. Reported by TASS…

The corresponding item was included in the Strategy for Integrated Border Management at the initiative of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

“Ensuring readiness for the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian section of the state border within certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions after the resumption of control over them,” the document says. It specifies that this task involves “planning measures to resume the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian section of the state border.”

The strategy was adopted in pursuance of Ukraine’s obligations to implement the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU). Its purpose is “to ensure the development of foreign economic relations and international trade, to facilitate the movement of persons and goods across the state border and its proper security.”

On February 19, it was reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia because of the “aggressive actions” in the Donbass and Crimea.

Clause 9 of the Minsk Agreements presupposes the restoration of Ukraine’s control over the border with Russia along its entire length. According to the document, this should happen after the local elections in Donbass, as well as the amnesty, exchange of prisoners, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and the beginning of the reconstruction of the region.