Ukraine is going to increase the production of natural gas in the country in order to provide itself with fuel in 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, writes Interfax…

Investments in the next two to three years in this industry will amount to 10 billion hryvnia (more than 26 billion rubles), he added. “We expect that in 2024-2025, the discovery of new fields will make it possible to fully meet the domestic needs of Ukraine, both for the population and for industrial consumers of gas with domestic production,” Shmygal said.

Earlier, the head of the youth wing of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Artem Marchevsky spoke about the “scam of the century” with the supply of Russian gas to the country. The politician suggested that for several years Ukraine has not been buying fuel in reverse from Europe, but directly drives it from Russia, raising prices.

Kiev in January of this year said that it did not intend to import Russian raw materials. The country stopped buying gas directly from Russia at the end of 2015. The reasons were the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014, as well as events in the Donbass.