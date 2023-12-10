Home page politics

The Ukrainian armed forces are rearming: five new mechanized brigades are being formed – but there is apparently a lack of motorization.

KYIV – In a further step to strengthen its defense force, Ukraine is fielding five new mechanized brigades – a five percent increase from existing ground forces. Reports about this, among other things Forbes.

The new units are made up of experienced officers and non-commissioned officers from existing brigades as well as around 2,000 new recruits. The most pressing problem for the Ukrainian armed forces appears to be equipment: in particular, there is a lack of armored personnel carriers, which are essential for mechanized brigades. The uncertainty surrounding the procurement of these vehicles raises questions about whether these new brigades will be fully operational.

Although the Ukrainian military openly communicates about the formations of the new brigades, the vehicles necessary for their mechanization remain unmentioned. Official photos show the recruits in training but without armored vehicles.

Ukraine has to improvise: new brigades with old tanks?

Now the brigades hope that they will not have to rely on outdated vehicles. Nevertheless, the Soviet BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle is always discussed. The combat vehicle from the 1960s is only lightly armored and offers little protection for its crew.

A glimmer of hope could be the delivery of 200 Polish Wolverines, a well-protected, eight-wheeled combat vehicle. The first 100 vehicles are scheduled to arrive this year, the rest in 2024. However, it is still unclear whether and how many of these modern vehicles will be assigned to the new brigades.

USA: Republicans block support for Ukraine

Given that combat vehicles can easily be lost in combat, access to a large supply of replacement vehicles is critical. It remains to be seen whether the new mechanized brigades will be equipped with modern combat vehicles or whether they will have to make do with older, more vulnerable and already existing BMPs, MT-LB tractors or trucks.

Hopes for additional support from Ukraine’s allies are high, but the situation remains uncertain given recent political developments, such as the rejection of new funding for Ukraine’s defense efforts by pro-Russian Republicans in the US Congress. (Maximilian Kurz)