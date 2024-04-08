The European Union raises the wall on Ukrainian agricultural products: the clash prevents Kiev from joining

How it started: the European Union not only supports Ukraine economically and militarily, but it also prefigures a rather rapid accession, which in any case is not in question. How it's going: Europe is starting to divide not only over the fate of the war and war assistance to Kiev, but also over the possible membership of Ukraine. On the contrary, it could also end up that the latter could move away, also (but not only) due to the agriculture issue.



This is a very delicate front, just think of the tractors that have invaded the streets of various countries in the region, starting from France and Poland, to also reach Italy. During the election campaign, in view of the European elections in June, it is better not to displease a sector that still maintains a specific weight that is not negligible. So much so that the French president himself Emmanuel Macron he unpredictably aligned himself with Poland in requesting a barrier to the flow of agricultural products Ukrainians, precisely in the same days in which he feared the possibility of a direct dispatch of NATO military troops to support the defenses of the Kiev army.

READ ALSO: Turning Russian funds to Ukraine is a danger: investors fleeing the EU

An apparent short circuit. But, in the meantime, the European Parliament is set to approve tougher restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products. The same restrictions were agreed last week, after long discussions, by Parliament and the 27 EU member states. The massifs are in the sights exports of agricultural products such as corn, poultry and sugar, which some in the bloc complain is below cost compared to their own farmers.

Restrictions are necessary for correct “inequalities” in the trade balance between Ukraine and the EU, argues Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki of the centre-right European People's Party, whose amendments calling for tougher limits have been largely supported by Parliament and EU member states. “My amendments are in the interests of Ukraine,” Halicki himself, a close ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, told Politico, explaining that they were not designed to block imports entirely, but to protect European farmers from increased competition.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, NATO is already there in Kiev. (Slightly) secret presence revealed by Scholz

However, in Ukraine they are not on board and define Brussels' move as unfair, based on unsubstantiated accusations. Many Ukrainian commentators see this as a distancing not only commercially and economically, but also politically. It was Macron who led the ranks of those who wanted more limitations, according to whom the limitations are “absolutely fair and proportionate”. According to the French president, the continuous flow of cheap Ukrainian products can destabilize the European market. A wink to French tractors before the vote.

The post-2025 unknown and the divisions over the war. From Beijing: “More countries will follow Hungary”

However, there is a bigger problem on the horizon. Trade liberalization measures, which temporarily eliminate all existing restrictions on Ukrainian imports into the EU to help the country after the Russian invasion, will expire in June 2025. After that, the two sides will return to the terms of the 2016 free trade agreement, which provides for the gradual elimination of all remaining tariffs.

There agriculture issue could represent a significant obstacle to Ukraine's future membership of the EU, also because it is creating strong disagreements, with Kiev branding Brussels' action as “protectionist”. And on the European side there are those who seem to suggest that the way in which Kiev's entry has been imagined is not yet entirely realistic for now.

All this comes at a time when political support is tired. Just look at the positions not only of Hungary, but also of other countries that seem to want to imagine a peace negotiation, albeit under the radar until now. Slovakia, after Pellegrini's victory in the presidential elections in recent days, will also move closer to the positions of Budapest. So much so that yesterday, commenting on the arrival in Beijing of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Chinese nationalist tabloid Global Times claimed that NATO members seem to be increasingly divided over military aid to Ukraine.

“In the future, other NATO and EU members will choose policies similar to those of Hungary. If Russia manages to make further military progress and Ukraine continues to lose territory and fails to achieve a significant victory, more and more members will move closer to Budapest's position,” the Global Times predicted.

The West appears divided and on the outside they notice it. Both in Ukraine, both in Russia and in China.