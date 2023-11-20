NSDC Secretary Danilov: The West points out to Kyiv the need for dialogue with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov, speaking at the forum of the non-governmental organization Halifax International Security Forum, admitted that the West is pointing out to Kiev the need for negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine is concerned that discussions have intensified among individual partners about the need for negotiations, consultations, meetings with the Russians to discuss the issues of the war in Ukraine, a ceasefire, and so on Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov noted that this trend is associated with the fear of some of Kyiv’s allies of Russia. The NSDC Secretary predicted the emergence of a “new axis” of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and some European countries in 15-20 years, if there are no changes in the West’s attitude towards Moscow now.

Earlier, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan said that if Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not agree to negotiate with Moscow, then protests may begin within the state. He added that at the moment the country is actually falling apart.

Zelensky allowed negotiations between other countries and Russia on Ukraine. Today, Kyiv has no ties with Moscow, he emphasized.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that Kyiv will decide independently on what conditions to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, expressed the opinion that Moscow and Kyiv may not sign a peace treaty even after the end of the conflict and hostilities. He predicted that the process of signing agreements could last for decades, while the conflict would continue without intense fighting.

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. In May of the same year, it became known that the negotiation process was frozen.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev indicated that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will become possible when Kyiv recognizes the current realities. He added that Moscow has never abandoned the negotiations themselves as an instrument.

Danilov said that Kyiv is aware of the differences in the goals of Ukraine and the West regarding Crimea

Danilov stressed that Kyiv is aware of the differences in the goals of Ukraine and some Western allies on the issue of “returning” Crimea.

The issue of the return of Crimea is a status issue for the world order, it is a litmus test for the West and a test for Ukraine Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen proposed admitting Ukraine to the alliance within new borders, without lost territories, that is, without Crimea and Donbass. It is noted that Rasmussen discussed this issue with the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andrei Ermak in preparation for the NATO summit held in Vilnius in July.

Western countries are beginning to persuade Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate peace with Russia, as it becomes obvious that the conflict is reaching a dead end, while the costs of financing Kyiv are only growing. However, the Ukrainian leader is not ready to end the conflict with the loss of territories.

The NSDC Secretary acknowledged the decline in interest in Ukraine against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict

The NSDC Secretary acknowledged the decline in interest in Ukraine against the backdrop of the situation in the Middle East, predicted conflicts in the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia, around the Arctic, and the confrontation over the possession of resources.

Events in the Middle East, the internal political situation in the United States and some other Western countries affect support for Ukraine. We proceed from the fact that the situation on the external track will be difficult for Ukraine Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov added that “war fatigue” would be felt in the West. He called for consolidation on the issue of further support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have to retreat if the West stopped helping them. The politician pointed out that at the moment the allies have shifted their attention towards the conflict in the Middle East, and therefore Kyiv has begun to receive fewer 155-mm shells.

In turn, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted that the conflict in the Middle East has an impact on the EU’s support for Ukraine. He also stated that the European Union will not have time to supply Ukraine with the million promised ammunition by the end of 2023.