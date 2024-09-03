FT: Kyiv officials fear Zelensky’s rise after cabinet resignations

A number of officials in Kyiv are concerned that the personnel changes and dismissals in the Ukrainian Cabinet are part of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to strengthen his power within the administration. This wrote The Financial Times newspaper cited sources.

On September 3, it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received resignation statements from several ministers at once. This decision was made by the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets, and the Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval. It also became known that the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Rostyslav Shurma, had resigned.