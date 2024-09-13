Former Kuchma adviser Soskin called the disappearance of commander-in-chief Syrsky a bad sign

Former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin announced the disappearance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky.

He expressed concern that the general had disappeared from public view amid the failures of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. The politician pointed out that Russia had broken through the front while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that everything was going according to plan.

The question arises, what is Zelensky’s plan? Syrsky is missing – there is no Syrsky. He was constantly in touch, and now he has disappeared. This is also a very bad sign Oleg Soskin former adviser to Leonid Kuchma

Earlier, Zelensky responded to news of Russia’s counteroffensive near Kursk with the phrase “everything is going according to our plan.” He assured that Kyiv is observing the accumulation of forces on the territory of Belarus, but allegedly “controls this process.”

Ukraine Allows Syrsky’s Resignation Due to Invasion of Kursk Region

Former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lutsenko stated that the authorities in Kyiv will dismiss Syrsky due to the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region.

According to him, in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a choice: to negotiate with Russia or to stage an adventure on its territory.

Of course, our showman chose the second option before Independence Day. What will happen next, our “guarantor” never cared about that. Syrsky will be held accountable anyway, he will be fired for this anyway Yuriy Lutsenko former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

He also added that due to the fact that the best units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were sent to the Kursk region, Zelensky will need to find a scapegoat. In his opinion, it will be Syrsky.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla accused the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of trying to hide failures at the front. According to her, in the reports, Syrsky ordered the Pokrovsk direction to be divided into two: Pokrovsk and the new Kurakhovsk. In the reports, Russian troops are advancing only in the second direction, and the first is considered “stable,” the parliamentarian explained.

Former SBU officer announced that Budanov was removed from preparing an attack on the Kursk region

Former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Prozorov stated that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) removed from preparing the attack on the Kursk region, and Syrsky received “media perks” for this.

The invasion in August 24 was a purely military operation, and numerous testimonies indicate that Budanov was removed from this operation. And Syrsky was already receiving his media perks Vasily Prozorov ex-SBU employee

According to Prozorov, Budanov also needs to show his importance and significance, which is why he and his subordinates organize such “media operations” as the landing on Tendrovskaya Spit, on Tarkhankut in Crimea, or the attack on gas production rigs in the Black Sea.